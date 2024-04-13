Boston police find missing 14-year-old girl

BOSTON — Trinity has been found safe.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Original report:

Boston police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Trinity Fontaine was last seen on Friday, April 12 around 3:50 p.m. in the area of 71 Humboldt Ave. She is described as a white female, about 5′1″, medium build, black hair.

She was last wearing black/red pajamas, and grey and pink Nike sandals. Fontaine suffers from mental health issues, police say.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

