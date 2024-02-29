Local

Boston Police Department mourning death of active-duty officer

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

Boston officer passes away (Officer Andrew O’Connor -- Boston Police Department)

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is mourning the recent death of an active-duty officer.

Officer Andrew O’Connor, who joined the department in June 2021, passed away Tuesday, according to Boston police.

O’Connor completed his training at the Boston Police Academy in January 2022, the department noted.

O’Connor had been assigned to District A-7, where he served residents of East Boston.

“Throughout his tenure, Officer O’Connor received commendations and praise for his unwavering dedication to duty from both the community and his colleagues,” the department said in a statement. “As you go about your day, please keep Officer O’Connor and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

