Boston police cruiser struck a building while responding to call for a man with gun

BOSTON — A Boston police officer was hospitalized after their cruiser struck a building while responding to a call for a man with a gun in East Boston Tuesday night.

Police confirm they responded to the area of 55 Chelsea Street around 6:45 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a Boston Police cruiser that struck the side of a building. The officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

An officer on the scene told Boston 25 that the cruiser was responding to a call for a man with a gun at the Burger King on Bennington Street when he was hit by a white Honda SUV that was pulling out from a side street.

That caused a chain reaction of events, sending the police cruiser careening into a building so hard it bounced off and hit an SUV parked on Chelsea Street.

You can see the cruiser up on the sidewalk with its rear tiers elevated off the ground and stuck between that SUV and the front entrance of “The Tribe Studio.”

Crews remain on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

