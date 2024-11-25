Boston police conduct ‘significant’ drug bust operation in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, Mass. — The Boston Police Department took part in a ‘significant’ drug bust this past weekend.

On Saturday, November 23, around 12:30pm, officers and members of the Drug Control unit conducted a search warrant at 119 Wrentham Street in Dorchester as a part of an ongoing drug investigation.

The search resulted in the capture of narcotics, including crack cocaine, a substantial amount of fentanyl, and a large, undisclosed amount of cash.

After conducting the search, police arrested Cleifit Cruz, 33, of Dorchester on multiple drug charges, including:

Trafficking a Class A Substance (Fentanyl)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance (Crack Cocaine)

Cruz is awaiting to be arraigned at Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

