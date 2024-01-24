Boston police asking for public’s helping identifying suspect who broke into car

BOSTON — Boston police asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly broke into someone’s car last Thursday night.

The suspect, described as a black male, with long dreadlocks, riding a red bicycle allegedly broke into a car in the area of Westminster Court around 6:18 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

