Boston police asking for public’s helping identifying suspect who broke into car

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Boston police asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly broke into someone’s car last Thursday night.

The suspect, described as a black male, with long dreadlocks, riding a red bicycle allegedly broke into a car in the area of Westminster Court around 6:18 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

