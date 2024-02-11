Local

Boston police ask for public’s help in identifying woman accused of attacking delivery driver

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of attacking a grocery delivery driver.

On February 9 around 6:25 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dale Street in Roxbury for a report of an aggravated assault and battery.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a man delivering groceries in that area was assaulted by suspects who took a phone and stapler and threw it at the victim’s head.

The pictured suspect is described as an unknown Black female, wearing light-colored sweatpants, and a black hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

