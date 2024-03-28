Boston police arrest man in connection with late-night peeping into windows in Brighton

BOSTON — A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with late-night peeping into windows in Brighton in recent weeks, police said Thursday.

Francis Gomez of Brighton was arrested Wednesday night on warrants for two incidents that occurred on Donnybrook Road and Beechcroft Street in Brighton. He will be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

Last week, on March 17, police responded to Beechcroft Street for a report of a suspicious man lurking outside a woman’s home with a flashlight.

The victim told police she thought it was her next-door neighbor looking for something in their yard, but then noticed the man looking into her window with a flashlight.

Responding officers found a plastic chair in the driveway directly in front of the victim’s window, police said. The woman told police the chair did not belong to her.

This incident followed a report in February of police urging the community to be vigilant amid a recent spike in break-ins and break-in attempts in Brighton.

An investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

