Boston Police arrest Holbrook woman wanted for armed robbery on department’s Most Wanted list

BOSTON — A Holbrook woman wanted for armed robbery and assault and listed on the Boston Police Department’s Most Wanted list has been arrested.

Nyita Cox, 38, was arrested in the area of Washington and Harvard Streets at about 9:39 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Nyita Cox (Boston Police)

Cox had been wanted on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon out of Roxbury District Court, police said.

She was scheduled to appear in Dorchester District Court for arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

