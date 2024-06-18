Boston Police arrest 7 people during Celtics NBA Finals festivities

BOSTON — Boston officers arrested seven people in relation to the Celtics NBA Finals game, police said Tuesday morning.

A total of five men and two juvenile boys were arrested, police said.

Police on Tuesday did not immediately release the names of those arrested or the charges they are facing.

Thousands of Celtics fans turned the streets outside TD Garden into a sea of green as they celebrated the franchise’s record 18th NBA title on Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group