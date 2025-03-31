Boston police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred earlier Sunday afternoon.

Around 5:37 P.M., officers were dispatched to the area of 30 Schuyler Street in Roxbury to reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, crews found a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group