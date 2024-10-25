Boston planning safety upgrades for roads near Forest Hills station after deadly bus accident

BOSTON — Boston city officials are taking immediate steps to make a busy intersection after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a turning bus in Forest Hills earlier this month.

Glenn Inghram was walking in a crosswalk near the Forest Hills Station while having the walk signal, when the MBTA bus made a left-hand turn and struck him. Inghram was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

City officials said Friday the crosswalk system on Tower Street will be changed so that all vehicle movement will be stopped while pedestrians are crossing the roadway. Additionally, the city will “mark a crosswalk where pedestrians cross the exit of the MBTA lower busway.

The next phase includes the installation of curb extensions, re-evaluating bus routes, and removing some landscaping.

Over the next few weeks, the city will “refresh existing crosswalks and safety-related markings”.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group