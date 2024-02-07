Boston pediatrician shares practical strategies for raising kind, smart, healthy kids in digital age

BOSTON — A local pediatrician has been studying the effects of screens and media on children for more than 30 years.

Dr. Michael Rich is the founder of the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital where he cares for kids who are struggling with screens. Dr. Rich’s new book is all about giving parents practical strategies for raising kind, smart, and healthy kids in the digital age.

In the book, he talks about the 3M’s.

Model: He says parents need to model the behavior they want to see in their kids, adding, that parents can’t be on their phones looking at email telling their kids to get off their screens at the same time. Mentor: He says when you introduce a new device or app, sit and learn about the app with your child. Monitor: He says parents should know their children’s passwords and check their screens from time to time.

Dr. Rich’s book was released on Tuesday.

