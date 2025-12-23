Boston nightclub issues statement after weekend incident leaves woman on life support

BOSTON — A Boston nightclub has issued a statement after a woman collapsed on Saturday night.

Angelica Morales says her, her sister and friends were out celebrating her birthday when she started falling.

“My sister was falling, so I grabbed her so her head wouldn’t hit the floor, and then I just started panicking,” said Morales.

Morales and her friends tried to get the DJ to stop the music while her sister lay unconscious on the dance floor.

She says the DJ did turn the music off for a minute or two, but then turned it back on as they scrambled to get help for Anastacia.

Anastacia, who’s 27, is a mom of two with a six-month-old baby girl and 9-year-old son, she is currently on life support at Tufts Medical Center.

“We are deeply saddened by the medical emergency that occurred at our club early Sunday morning, ICON management said. ”Our staff responded immediately and called emergency services while an off-duty EMT rendered first aid. Police and medical personnel arrived on scene, and the individual was transported to the hospital, where they later passed away."

ICON Management says they are cooperating with law enforcement and city officials.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the individual’s family and loved ones,” the statement concluded.

An investigation into the incident is on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

