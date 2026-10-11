Boston Museum of Science opens new 10,000-square-foot immersive venue

BOSTON — The Museum of Science celebrated the opening of a new 10,000-square-foot venue Saturday aimed at bringing science to life through interactive and immersive experiences.

The new William and Charlotte Bloomberg Public Science Common officially opened to the public on Oct. 10, offering a flexible space for live events, presentations and hands-on science programming.

Opening-day festivities included interactive activities and even a “live” dinosaur as part of the museum’s Prehistoric Playground program.

Museum officials say the new space is designed to bring the public together with scientists, artists and other creators while encouraging conversations about science and technology.

A full schedule of upcoming events is available on the Museum of Science website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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