Boston museum pardons actor B.J. Novak for ‘elaborate prank’ he pulled in high school

BOSTON — Actor B.J. Novak is off the hook.

The actor, writer and comedian -- best known for his role in The Office -- has been pardoned for an ‘elaborate prank’ he pulled at the Museum of Fine Arts while in high school, museum officials said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“We hereby proclaim B.J. Novak officially pardoned for the elaborate prank he pulled at the MFA in high school,” museum officials said.

In 1997, Novak, a Massachusetts native, recorded over audio guides for an MFA exhibition. The stunt “both confused countless innocent visitors and showed us that even the pettiest and most sophomoric pranksters among us can leave an impact on a historic institution,” museum officials said.

On Friday, the museum welcomed Novak and his friend, former Newton South High School classmate Amir Dehestani, “to regale a sold-out crowd with stories from their youth” as part of our Ruth and Carl J. Shapiro Celebrity Lecture Series, museum officials said.

