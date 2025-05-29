Boston mayoral candidates face off for second debate as race picks up steam

BOSTON — The race to be Boston’s next mayor is picking up steam as the candidates faced off for their second debate.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and her biggest competition, Josh Kraft, squared off alongside lesser-known candidates Domingos Darosa and Robert Cappucci at Prince Hall in Dorchester on Wednesday night.

Each solidified their pitches to voters and touted their accomplishments.

Kraft, son of Patriots owner Robert Kraft and a longtime nonprofit leader, wasted no time criticizing Mayor Wu.

“Currently, I feel the city is headed in the wrong direction, and I want to work with each and every person in the city to get it going in the right direction,” said Kraft.

Wu stood by the unprecedented progress she says she’s made over the last three and a half years, including housing, jobs, early education, and violence in the city.

“Over the last three and a half years, we’ve proven what is possible. Violence is at the lowest levels ever recorded in Boston’s history,” said Wu.

The topic of immigration drew some heated responses from the crowd, and the candidates shared their opposition to the Trump administration’s mass deportation pledge.

“I’m completely against President Trump’s mass deportation plans and I will stand with our immigrant community wholeheartedly no matter who is in the white house,” said Kraft.

Mayor Wu spoke about her immigrant family background and the actions she’s taken to stand up against the Trump administration.

“They are snatching people off the street right now, masked police not asking questions, trying to suggest that all immigrants have a criminal history,” said Wu.

The hour-long debate was attended by about a hundred people, including disgraced Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson.

The candidates spoke after the debate ended and assured voters there will be many more conversations to come.

Mayor Wu highlighted Kraft’s well-funded campaign and his lack of experience in city government.

“Never has been seen before that millions of dollars are pouring in from billionaires and Trump megadonors with attack ads of this scale, and at this point in the race, tearing down the city of Boston and our progress,” said Wu.

Kraft portrayed Wu as a leader who doesn’t listen to her community members enough.

“A lot of people feel like they don’t get listened to, and decisions are made without their input. It’s almost like a check-the-box kind of meeting,” said Kraft.

Most of the attendees Boston 25 News spoke with at the event said they’ve already made up their minds about who they’re voting for.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

