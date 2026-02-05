Boston Mayor Wu signs executive order limiting ICE use of city property

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu signed an executive order Thursday aimed at limiting the use of city property for federal immigration enforcement operations, citing concerns about potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the city.

The order prohibits federal officials from using city‑owned property for immigration enforcement and directs Boston police to investigate any federal agents who violate city or state law.

In an address following the signing, Wu said the city will use all available legal tools to protect residents.

“Together, we will use every tool we have — every right and law and constitutional protection we fought for — to defend our residents from federal overreach and never abandon our values,” Wu said.

The executive order also instructs city officials to use de‑escalation tactics to help protect peaceful protesters during demonstrations related to immigration enforcement.

In addition, the mayor’s order directs the city to release city‑owned surveillance video if it shows federal agents committing violence or damaging property.

The move comes as state leaders take similar action.

Last week, Governor Maura Healey filed a bill that would prohibit ICE from entering certain sensitive locations, including schools, churches, courthouses, daycares, and hospitals.

City officials say the executive order is intended to clarify Boston’s position as federal immigration enforcement activity remains a concern for immigrant communities across the region.

