Norwood childcare center shut down after Jeep barrels into building

NORWOOD, Mass. — A childcare center in Norwood was shut down Friday after the driver of an SUV crashed into the building, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 1210 Providence Highway before noon found a white Jeep that had barreled into the front of BirghtPath Norwood, according to Norwood Firefighters Local 1631.

While there were no reported injuries in the crash, firefighters say the building sustained “moderate” structural damage.

"After assessing the damage, the building inspector elected to shut the building down until further evaluation can be made," the fire department wrote in a Facebook post. “Crews assisted with clearing the occupants, securing the building, and ensuring the scene was safe before clearing.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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