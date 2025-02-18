Boston mayor urges residents to be cautious amid bitter cold: 'Take all necessary protections'

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu issued a cold weather advisory on Tuesday as high winds made freezing temperatures feel even colder.

According to the National Weather Service, Boston’s forecast for overnight through Wednesday morning includes wind chills that will reach zero or below, with the lowest temperatures occurring between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Due to the freezing temperatures and strong wind gusts, there is an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite, especially for those experiencing homelessness, older adults, and young children.

Although the temperatures do not reach the threshold for declaring a cold emergency, Boston Centers for Youth & Families’ (BCYF) community centers will be open 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., with extended hours at certain locations. The Boston Public Library will also be open during normal operating hours and will be available for people in need of a place to warm up.

“As the winter weather intensifies with dropping temperatures and strong wind gusts, I urge residents to take all necessary protections,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We encourage everyone to take care of themselves and each other, especially for those at higher risk of hypothermia and frostbite.”

The Boston Public Health Commission’s Southampton Street Shelter and Woods Mullen Shelter will remain open for any unhoused individuals. Other overnight shelters can be found at this link.

