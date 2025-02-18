Weather Alert: Brutally bitter wind chills, damaging gusts

DOWNRIGHT COLD!

Brace for bitter cold and wind today. Gusts 45-60 mph across southern New England have prompted another round of Windy Advisories and High Wind Warning. Those winds will make the already cold temperatures in the 20s Tuesday feel like the teens and single numbers. Dry and partly sunny weather will last all day.

Wednesday will be just as cold, but less windy.

THURSDAY STORM

We’re expecting an ocean storm to graze southeastern MA with snow Thursday afternoon and evening. There will be a sharp cutoff to that snow. Boston, Providence, and the North Shore only have the slight risk for a coating, especially with any ocean effect flurries that develop. It will probably stay dry north and west of I-95. I’m estimating a coating-1″ in southeastern MA with 1-4″ on the Cape and Nantucket. Nantucket may go even higher-something we’ll watch for in later updates.

