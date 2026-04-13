BOSTON — The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) has announced that wheelchair racing icon and Boston Marathon Champion Bob Hall has died. He was 74 years old.

Diagnosed with polio as a young child led to Hall’s use of a wheelchair his entire life. At 23-years-old, Bob participated in the Boston Marathon in 1975, where he made history as the first wheelchair division champion, finishing the race just under three hours. Then, in 1977, Hall finished first again with a record time of 2:40: 10

Boston Marathon legend, wheelchair racing icon Bob Hall, has died (Boston Athletic Association Archive)

Hall is also noted as being the pioneer of wheelchair racing, leading to innovations in wheelchair equipment and technology to help athletes. Hall’s inventions are still being used today, with many wheelchair racers still using Hall’s designs.

2025 marked the 50th anniversary of the wheelchair division, which saw Hall, a Belmont native, serve as the grand marshal of the 129th Boston Marathon.

Boston Marathon legend, wheelchair racing icon Bob Hall, has died (Boston Athletic Association Archive)

“The moments we at the Boston Athletic Association got to spend with Bob were special. We shared stories, laughs, and lessons — lessons learned on how we can continue to ensure athletes of all abilities have competitive opportunities on the highest stage here in Boston,“ the B.A.A. wrote. ”Bob will remain in our hearts, and we extend our condolences to his many friends, family, and the wheelchair racing family which he was a part of."

The 130th Boston Marathon is next Monday, April 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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