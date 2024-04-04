Boston Marathon bombing survivors help youth suffering trauma

BOSTON — A Massachusetts couple who survived the Boston Marathon bombing nearly 11 years ago is giving back in a major way.

Jacqui Webb and Paul Norden held their first large fundraiser event Wednesday night less than a year and a half after launching the Webb Norden Foundation.

The couple suffered second and third-degree burns and shrapnel injuries in one of the blasts.

The severe injuries resulted in the loss of Norden’s right leg, & his brother also lost his right leg.

Their charity supports children and young adults who have been involved in a traumatic event.

They’ve donated over $50,000 so far and plan to continue paying it forward.

“From the very beginning, it was instilled in us that we would give back. We wanted to give back,” said Webb.

The couple proudly shared the message of helping others at their fundraiser held at the Sugar Factory in Faneuil Hall.

They announced a grant for a 19-year-old who’s being treated at Tufts Medical Center after suffering from heart failure.

Nurses at Tufts accepted the generous donation and spoke on the teen’s behalf.

“We want to celebrate those people in trauma that did not have the public behind them like we did,” explained Webb. “We will be there for them like the community of Boston has been there for us.”

Webb and Norden, now parents to 2-year-old and 6-month-old daughters, say the support they’ve received over the years has helped them heal.

“I think a lot of people would think that we get up every day, and we talk about what happened… or we’re unhappy with our life because of the physical injuries and the emotional injuries,” added Webb. “That’s not the case.”

Click here for more information about the Webb Norden Foundation.

