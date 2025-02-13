Boston man missing for nearly a month after traveling to New York City

BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a Boston man who has been missing for nearly a month after he left his home for a trip to New York City.

Kingsley Joseph, 26, of Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, was last seen on Jan. 16, according to the Boston Police Department.

Joseph was staying at the New Yorker Hotel in Midtown Manhattan but ceased contact with his family on Jan. 27, police said.

Kingsley was last known to be wearing a black jacket, black pants, and carrying a black backpack.

Another picture of missing person Kingsley Joseph pic.twitter.com/WO6a4JaJlG — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 12, 2025

Police described Kingsley as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with short black hair. He also wears large prescription glasses.

Kingsley may be frequenting the Regal Movie Theater, the library, and the Don Buriya Japanese restaurant in the Midtown section of Manhattan, according to police.

Anyone with information on Kingsley’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-4712.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group