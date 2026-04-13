Boston man arrested, charged after assaulting Tewksbury hospital employee

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Boston man has been arrested and charged after assaulting an employee at a Tewksbury State Hospital, police chief Ryan Columbus reports.

The incident occurred on Sunday, just after 10 a.m., when Tewksbury police were dispatched to Tewksbury State Hospital for reports of an unwanted man on the property.

Once there, officers found 27-year-old Eduardo Cruceta with campus security.

“A preliminary investigation determined that Cruceta was a visitor of the hospital whose family member was a patient,” Chief Columbus reports. “While visiting, Cruceta’s family member appeared to be suffering from a medical episode, and Cruceta began acting erratically and was threatening to kill employees.”

Following several attempts to try to get Cruceta to leave the room, Cruceta pushed a large chair into a pregnant employee of the hospital. Cruceta was then taken into custody and charged with the following.

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Assault and Battery on a Public Employee

Cruceta is scheduled to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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