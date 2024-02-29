Boston man accused of stealing money, falsely advertising room on Facebook Marketplace

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing charges after falsely advertising a room for rent and collecting payment from victims who fell for the alleged scam.

Bruno Vieira Ferreira, 23, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the Boston Police Fugitive Task Force on Exeter Street, the department says. Ferreira is accused of advertising a room for rent on Facebook Marketplace. When victims paid him, police say Ferreira would make excuses as to why the room wasn’t ready or just stop communicating altogether.

“Despite eviction notices from the rental company, Ferreira persisted in advertising the room online and even offered a key to his most recent victim,” BPD stated.

Ferreira will be arranged in Dorchester District Court on charges of larceny over $1200 by false pretense.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

