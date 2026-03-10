Boston Legacy set to kick off inaugural season as NWSL returns to Boston

Three years after the National Women’s Soccer League awarded Boston an expansion franchise, the city’s new team — the Boston Legacy FC — is preparing to launch its first season this weekend.

The club will open play Saturday at Gillette Stadium, marking the return of top-tier professional women’s soccer to the Boston area.

Boston Legacy General Manager Domè Guasch discussed the milestone in a live interview with Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh ahead of the inaugural match, calling the launch a significant moment for the region and the sport.

Guasch said bringing a professional women’s soccer team to Boston represents an important opportunity to grow the game and inspire the next generation of athletes in a city with a deep sports culture.

The team’s debut also comes during a major moment for soccer in the region. Massachusetts is preparing to host seven matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Gillette Stadium, which will be known as Boston Stadium during the tournament.

The Boston Legacy will divide the schedule this season between Gillette Stadium and Centerville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I. Guasch says 20,000 tickets have already been sold for the Saturday debut at Gillette. The New Kids on the Block are the halftime show.

