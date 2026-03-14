Boston Legacy FC to hold inaugural match against Gotham FC

FOXBORO, Mass. — Years after the last pro women’s soccer game in Massachusetts, Boston Legacy FC is set to kick off their inaugural season at Gillette Stadium today against Gotham FC.

Boston Legacy FC will be the 15th team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) starting play in 2026.

The game is set to be broadcasted nationally at 12:30 p.m.

Boston Legacy FC will add to Boston’s winning legacy as the 15th team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Founded and led by women, the club is committed to creating a home for the greatest female athletes of our time.

The team will play at Gillette Stadium until 2027 when White Stadium is finally finished.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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