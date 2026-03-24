Boston Legacy FC announces free shuttle from MBTA Mansfield Station to Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — Boston Legacy FC is launching a free home match shuttle service from MBTA Mansfield Station on the Providence/Stoughton Commuter Rail line to Gillette Stadium.

The service begins March 28 and will be available for home matches at Gillette Stadium, officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

The first day of the shuttle program coincides with Boston Legacy FC hosting the Utah Royals at 12 p.m. on March 28 as part of the club’s Women in Sports match.

Shuttles will drop off and pick up fans at Lot 2 at Gillette Stadium. From there, fans can make their way across Patriot Place and through Lots 3 and 4 to Gillette Stadium.

“We are excited to offer a shuttle from Mansfield Station as we welcome fans to Gillette Stadium for our inaugural season,” Jennifer van Dijk, Team President of Boston Legacy FC, said in a statement. “Boston Legacy is committed to delivering an exceptional fan experience, and expanding transportation options for our supporters reflects that commitment.”

Fans can claim a free shuttle pass beginning at 10 a.m. on March 24 online by visiting this website.

Shuttle bus passes for the March 28 match against the Utah Royals will go off-sale on Thursday night, March 26, at 11:59 p.m.

Shuttle Schedule

Shuttles will be timed to meet arriving MBTA Commuter Rail trains, and will be staged at Mansfield Station as trains arrive.

Suggested train times from both South Station and Providence will be provided at the shuttle registration link to help fans plan their trip.

Shuttle logistics, additional information

Upon arrival at Mansfield Station, fans should present their shuttle pass to a Boston Legacy FC representative to board the shuttle.

Guests will receive a wristband upon boarding that grants access to the return shuttle after the match.

An ADA-accessible shuttle with a lift will be available upon request.

Stroller storage will be available underneath the shuttle buses.

To reserve a shuttle pass online, visit this website.

Boston Legacy FC will add to Boston’s winning legacy as the 15th team in the National Women’s Soccer League starting play in 2026.

Founded and led by women, the club “is committed to creating a home for the greatest female athletes of our time, building upon the supercharged legacy of Boston’s historic sports teams, cultivating a community of fans with impact at its core, and forging new connections across our city through sport,” organizers said in a statement.

For more information, visit the club’s website.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group