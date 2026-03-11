Boston lawyer gets prison time for stealing more than $2M from clients, feds say

BOSTON — A Boston-area lawyer has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing more than $2 million from two clients, the U.S. Attorney said Wednesday.

Patrick J. Dolan, 60, of North Attleboro and Haverhill, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 39 months in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Dolan was also ordered to pay $2,022,833 in restitution and $2,087,372.55 money judgment. U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel Gorton handed down his sentence.

Dolan pleaded guilty in October to four counts of wire fraud. He was charged in July 2025.

Between November 2018 and November 2024, prosecutors said Dolan devised a scheme to defraud his clients and other people who entrusted him to maintain funds in accounts he controlled for their benefit.

Specifically, Dolan stole more than $2 million that he was holding in escrow pending the outcome of a family trust lawsuit in which Dolan represented one of the parties, prosecutors said.

Dolan used the stolen funds for himself and his family members. Prosecutors said he did this by making transfers to shell companies, using funds to make mortgage, tuition, and student loan payments, and also using funds to pay for personal items and services.

Prosecutors said Dolan also stole at least $87,500 from a supplemental needs trust that he established for another client. He then used those funds to make a down payment to buy real estate in Haverhill, where Dolan subsequently resided with his family.

Dolan also made false statements to his clients and others about the stolen funds, falsified bank statements, and falsified accounting records, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

