Boston Jewish community expresses relief as Middle East peace deal takes shape

BOSTON — A sense of relief among the Jewish community in Boston as the news spreads about the peace deal in the Middle East.

“There’s been growing anticipation and even I would say excitement that this might actually happen,” said Rabbi Marc Baker, President and CEO of Combined Jewish Philanthropies.

Rabbi Baker says they can’t wait to see the rest of the Israeli hostages finally released after they spent the last two years in captivity with Hamas.

“There’s no words to describe what it’s going to feel like when they’re finally home with their families, it will be fraught, it will be complicated, it will be emotional, but we have been praying for this, we’ve been working for this, we’ve been advocating for this,” said Rabbi Baker. “And to feel like it’s finally going to happen in the next few days, we’re just waiting with bated breath.”

“It is welcoming news to hear a ceasefire is at least in the works,” said Jeremy Fleishhacker, who’s part of the Coalition for Palestine at MIT.

Fleishhacker says while he’s happy to hear the bombings may finally stop in Gaza, he says more needs to be done to solve the overall conflict.

“I think it’s important for the lasting peace in the region for us to recognize the Palestinian hostages as well and that they need to be returned, the political prisoners need to be released and that the oppression, the apartheid, the occupation has to end,” said Fleishhacker.

Students supporting Palestine still hope for accountability, even after this peace deal, for the tens of thousands killed in Gaza during this war.

“Justice and accountability for the horror that has been done, the war crimes, the genocide that has been committed,” said Fleishhacker.

