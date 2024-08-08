Boston to install AI automated stoplights in partnership with Google to reduce traffic

BOSTON — In an attempt to optimize traffic signals in one of the world’s most congested cities, Boston is looking to artificial intelligence.

In a new program announced on Thursday the City of Boston, Streets Cabinet, and the Department of Innovation and Technology will partner with Google’s Project Green Light team to improve traffic flow.

The technology implemented uses “AI to model traffic patterns” and creates signal timing recommendations that can reduce stop-and-go traffic and emissions, according to officials.

“It provides our traffic engineers with important data to tweak a signal by seconds which can help reduce congestion along a corridor,” said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Chief of Streets. “Project Green Light provides a powerful tool that helps us optimize traffic flow on our streets.”

For the last 5 months, Project Green Light has analyzed traffic at hundreds of signalized intersections using AI and Google Maps driving trends.

At the intersections of Huntington Ave. & Opera Place and at Amory Street & Green Street, stop-and-go traffic has been reduced by over 50%, according to the city. Boston’s Transportation Department’s traffic engineers use the data provided by the program to see if the recommendations found can be safely and feasibly implemented.

Mayor Michelle Wu says her administration has been looking at every option to make the city’s streets more efficient.

“One of the most frustrating parts of living in a major city is traffic, so Boston is taking every step to combat congestion and get people to where they need to go,” Mayor Wu said. “We often find that small traffic hotspots from mistimed signals or curbside issues can swell into larger congestion, so targeting these micro spots goes a long way. This innovative work with the latest technology from Google’s Project Green Light will help relieve the frustrating congestion that so many of our residents face, while helping to reduce emissions and inefficiencies on our city streets.”

Once the project is implemented, the engineers will be able to analyze and monitor the affected areas in real-time.

Google says cities around the world that use Project Greenlight have experienced a 10% average reduction in emissions. Boston and Seattle are the only two cities in America to include Project Greenlight in their street programs.

