Boston hotel, spa named five stars in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2025 Star Awards

BOSTON — A Boston hotel and spa has been named five stars in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2025 Star Awards.

Mandarin Oriental located in the heart of Back Bay Boston earned two new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star awards for both the hotel and the Spa.

“The Forbes Travel Guide is the gold standard in luxury hospitality, and we are committed to maintaining our Five-Star status year after year,” said Markus Lindner, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Boston. “Our dedication to providing unparalleled service remains at the heart of everything we do, and we are truly honored to be recognized as a double Five-Star property.”

Located in the heart of Back Bay, Mandarin Oriental is a luxurious retreat that blends classic New England elegance with refined Oriental touches. The hotel features 148 of the city’s most spacious guestrooms and suites, along with exquisite meeting and event facilities, all complemented by legendary personalized service.

Guests can also indulge in a fine dining experience at Ramsay’s Kitchen, where they can glimpse Gordon Ramsay’s personal kitchen and embark on a culinary journey around the world.

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Boston is the first and longest-running Forbes Five-Star spa in Massachusetts. Spanning 16,000 square feet, the spa offers a range of treatments, including a crystal steam room, vitality pools, couples’ suites, and therapies designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit.

“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality,” said Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list continues to reflect the changing landscape of luxury, with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being, and unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognize their dedication to creating world-class travel options for today’s discerning guests.”

To view the other Star Award winners, visit the link here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group