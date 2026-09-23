Boston hosts second Annual National Urban Rat Summit

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston hosted the second Annual National Urban Rat Summit on Wednesday.

The summit brought together leading experts, academics, researchers, public health professionals, and city officials from across the world to advance approaches to urban rat management.

Boston city councilors have discussed both lethal and non-lethal options to limit the rat population.

Boston Rat Intervention Map A map with BRAP Phase 1 interventions.

The city released its Boston Rodent Action Plan, highlighting the areas of focus and programs being implemented.

The Boston Rodent Action Plan (BRAP) was launched by Wu in May 2024.

Since its launch, BRAP has changed the city’s approach to rodent mitigation by emphasizing prevention, technology, and data-driven decision-making instead of relying primarily on traditional rodenticides.

Inside the plan is an intervention map with over 17 trap sites and camera sensors marked off across the city.

In addition, BRAP has increased public education efforts on proper trash storage and disposal while working with residents, businesses, institutions, and community organizations to promote long-term rodent prevention.

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