Boston health officials announce year’s first positive West Nile-Virus mosquito sample

Massachusetts health officials announced on Thursday that they have found their first West Nile virus-positive mosquito sample of the year.

The sample was collected on June 16 in the town of Clarksburg in Berkshire County, according to the Massachusetrts Department of Public Health.

“With warmer weather and summer officially beginning this week, it is the time of year when we typically begin detecting West Nile virus in mosquito populations,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “These findings serve as an important reminder that people should take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites. WNV can cause serious illness, especially in those who are more vulnerable. Taking simple measures such as using a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, wearing clothing to reduce exposed skin, draining standing water, and repairing window screens can help reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illness throughout the summer.”

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not experience any signs or symptoms of illness. In some cases, however, people will experience a headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, and body aches, which can last for a few days or several weeks.

In most cases, individuals with mild symptoms recover on their own without needing medical assistance.

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