Boston flight bound for Europe returns to Logan after ‘lightning encounter’

BOSTON — A flight headed over the Atlantic circled back to Boston after a “lightning encounter” Sunday night, an airline spokesperson tells Boston 25 News.

Delta Flight 112 from Boston to Rome returned to Logan Airport “out of an abundance of caution after encountering lightning” a spokesperson with Delta Airlines said.

No one on board the plane was injured and a maintenance team will “determine the full extent of the lightning encounter,” Delta said.

“The flight landed safely and without further incident. We are working to get our customers to their final destination as quickly as possible, and we apologize for the delay in their travel,” Delta said in a statement.

Flight 112 is estimated to reboard at Logan Airport around 9:00 p.m. and land in Rome around 10:51 a.m. local time, according to Delta’s flight tracker. The flight was originally scheduled for a 6:10 departure and an 8:15 arrival.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

