Boston family issues warning after beloved dog ingests rat poison, nearly dies

BOSTON — A family living in Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood says their dog, Oatie, is lucky to be alive after ingesting what veterinarians believe was rat poison.

The Mississippi mutt began vomiting blue pellets over the weekend, prompting an emergency vet visit. Tests confirmed the pellets were consistent with rodenticide.

“He woke up in the morning, and he was vomiting, not feeling well, and we knew right away that something was amiss with him because he’s generally healthy,” Oatie’s owner, Mark Turkall, remembered.

The incident comes as Boston faces a growing rodent problem. According to 311 data, West Roxbury has logged 172 reports of rodent activity so far this year, compared to just 69 in 2021.

Experts warn rat poison can cause a slow, painful death for pets and wildlife. State Representative James Hawkins is pushing legislation to limit the use of anticoagulant rodenticides.

“This poison is an anticoagulant; the animals bleed to death. It’s a horrible, horrible way to die,” Rep. Hawkins said.

The bill, which already has 120 co-sponsors, would require pest control professionals to try alternative methods before using poison.

Currently, only licensed specialists are allowed to apply rat poison, but advocates say stronger restrictions are needed to protect animals and the environment.

Turkall hopes his beloved pup’s story can serve as another example to highlight why rodenticides can be harmful to wildlife and family pets.

“He was here in this fenced-in yard. He was just right here, sniffing around, where you think he would be safe, and apparently, critters can bring rat poison into your property even if you don’t put it here, and that’s the scariest thing for us,” Turkall explained. “Just know that what you decide to do on your property can have impacts on others around you.”

Oatie still has some treatment and check-ups to go through, but he’s expected to make a full recovery.

