Boston EMS opens new $16M ambulance station on South Boston Waterfront

BOSTON — Boston Emergency Medical Services and city officials celebrated the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art ambulance station on the South Boston Waterfront.

The $16 million project on Drydock Avenue features a two-bay ambulance garage and a second-floor space with a lounge, kitchenette, showers, and a gym to support EMS members.

“By bringing emergency services closer to a growing neighborhood and providing our EMTs and paramedics with the equipment and facilities they need, we are helping crews respond faster citywide as they deliver critical care to keep our communities safe,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

The new EMS station is designed to improve emergency response times and expand access to lifesaving care.

A newly paved plaza and a landscaped “parklet” were also added, with trees and greenery surrounding the public space.

The station was part of the 2022 Master Plan Update to address the significant population growth on the South Boston Waterfront.

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