‘Boston does it really well’: People pack South Boston for the iconic St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SOUTHIE — People lined up the streets Sunday morning for the biggest event in South Boston. The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade brings hundreds of thousands of people to the area to celebrate Irish culture.

“I live over here in Andrew Square, and when it’s starting in the best part of town, how can you not be here,” Patty Martin said. “Everyone is here to have a good time. Being from Boston, everyone is super proud.”

Martin grew up in South Boston and hasn’t missed a parade in two decades. Her friend, Nicky Bandera, also lives in Southie.

“Lots of amazing memories, lots of firsts,” Bandera said. “It’s a wonderful day with the whole community coming together to celebrate us as Bostonians. We’re all Irish today.”

Boston 25 News Reporter Michael Raimondi spoke with many people from around the state. One woman took the commuter rail in from Sharon.

“It was something, but it was worth it,” she said.

Others came from around the country and as far as Texas.

“I think it’s really good and it’s super fun,” a woman from Wisconsin said.

“Boston does it really well,” a Philadelphia resident said.

The parade featured music, dancing, and bands. There was something for everyone there to feel the excitement and see the sea of green.

For the parents, the parade is an event to share their core memories with their kids.

“Tradition is so important, especially in a city like Boston. It’s our job to show up and keep it going because this doesn’t exist anywhere else,” Bandera said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group