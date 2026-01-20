Boston commuter face higher air pollution exposure during rush hour, new study shows

BOSTON — Air pollution is a global concern.

A new study by a local researcher revealed commuting patterns in Greater Boston are significantly affecting our exposure to air pollution throughout the city.

Northeastern University PhD candidate Nail Bashan wanted to better understand how air pollution exposure changes over time in different locations. So from June to December of 2023, he recruited 1,000 volunteers who agreed to download an app logging their journeys for two weeks. This which allowed researchers to connect their travel data with air quality measurements from nearly 300 sensors in the city. Bashan noted, “we typically see higher pollution exposure during weekdays compared to weekends,” indicating a clear pattern linked to commuting schedules. The study identified rush hour traffic as a significant contributor to increased exposure, with Bashan stating, “We drive in rush hour traffic, in morning rush hour, afternoon rush hour. And actually these are times that air pollution becomes the highest due to all this pollution created by cars.”

Even those not driving, such as individuals waiting for buses, are affected. “You wait right next to a highway. And this highway is full of cars that is creating these little pollutants that we don’t see,” Bashan explained. The research further discovered that employed individuals face some of the highest exposure levels. “We saw that employed people have higher exposure patterns because really this nine to five work brings us to the proximity of highways, different urban centers,” Bashan said. Despite the findings, Bashan pointed out that Boston’s air quality is comparatively better than other major global cities. He remarked, “if you consider other major global centers or even global centers in the United States, Boston can be considered safe overall.” Interestingly, the study found that alternative commuting methods might offer healthier options. Bashan concluded, “walking and biking are actually taking place further away from this pollution hotspot. So biking and walking appear to be more healthier than taking a bus or riding your car.”

Bashan hopes that this research will prompt further public health and policy discussions regarding air quality and commuting habits in our cities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

