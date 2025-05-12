Boston Common hosts annual Duckling Day Celebration

BOSTON — The Boston Common was host to a “ducktacular” event, celebrating the annual Duckling Day.
Families were treated to a fun day commemorating the children’s book, “Make Way for Ducklings,” a book about a mother duck and her ducklings, finding a home in Boston.
There was plenty to do, from live music to lawn games, face painting, reading stations, and a magic show.
Boston’s mayor, Michelle Wu, even made an appearance with her children.
The day was capped off with a parade, following the footsteps of the ducks to the iconic statues in the public garden.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
