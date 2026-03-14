Boston College Swim and Dive team hosts Swim Across America, charity for cancer research

BOSTON — The Boston College Swim and Dive team is making a splash in the fight against cancer.

On Sunday, athletes on the Swim and Dive team hosted Swim Across America, a non-profit that helps organize charity swim events and raise money for cancer research.

The swimmers usually train twice a day, but Sunday was all about friendly competition.

“It’s really nice to take a step away from that and take today to really have fun in the water,” sophomore swimmer Chloe Otten said.

“I don’t normally have them train in little floaties and stuff but we’re here for Swim Across America,” head coach and 12-time Olympic medalist Dara Torres said.

“I’m just super proud of them for helping put this together,” Torres continued.

Students set a goal to raise $25,000.

“We’re about 50 percent of the way through,” junior swim captain Aiden Bucaria said. “We’re sitting at around $12,000 right now and as a first year, we couldn’t be happier about that.”

All of the money that was raised at BC will support the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and oncology research at Mass General Brigham.

The pool swim was extra special for Swim Across America because the non-profit was first created by BC alumni back in 1987.

“It makes me feel great that we can come back to our alma matter and do something that’s been so important to us for so many years,” Jack Salerno with Swim Across America said.

It was also the first time BC has hosted the event but they’re already talking about bringing it back next year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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