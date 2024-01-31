Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn files ordinance to create ‘Office of Pest Control’ to control rats

BOSTON — Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn has filed an ordinance to create a municipal “Office of Pest Control” to help reduce the rat problem in the city.

The office would be “a central point in developing pest control plans, coordinating multi-departmental efforts in reducing rats & conducting outreach,” Flynn said in a social media post on X.

“We need a dedicated office for this public health & quality of life issue,” Flynn said.

So far this year, there have been about 1,700 rat complaints to the city’s 311 hotline, officials said. Councilors are looking to create a designated position to mitigate the growing public health issue.

Since the pandemic, pest control complaints from constituents have grown from 4,383 calls in 2021 to 5,095 in 2022, officials have said.

The director of pest control would be appointed by the mayor, according to the ordinance filed by Flynn.

