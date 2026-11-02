Boston City Council to discuss school bus performance amid ongoing delays

BOSTON — The Boston City Council is holding a meeting Monday to discuss the performance of school buses this year.

The meeting comes as the district continues to fall short of its goal of having buses arrive on time 95% of the time.

According to data obtained by The Boston Globe, 86% of buses arrived on time during the first month of the school year, down 2 percentage points from last year.

In the afternoon, 83% of buses were on time, up 1 percentage point from last year.

“When we have a close to $200 million bus system, we need to do better than 80%,” said Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy in September.

In a statement, Boston Public Schools said it remains focused on improving service and maintaining communication with families.

“We will continue to closely monitor OTP and push for continuous improvement, as we strive to provide every student with safe, reliable, and on-time transportation to and from school every day,” the district said.

Overall, 98% of buses arrived within 30 minutes of the start of school. The meeting begins at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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