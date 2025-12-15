Boston Celtics reveal longtime trainer is in the midst of leukemia battle

The Boston Celtics on Monday revealed that the team’s longtime athletic trainer is battling cancer.

Dr. Ed Lacerte, who served as the Head Athletic Trainer and Physical Therapist for the Celtics for 30 years, is currently battling acute monocytic leukemia, the team said Monday.

Lacerte assisted on the sidelines from 1987 to 2017, managing injuries and helping stars like Larry Bird, Paul Pierce and Isaiah Thomas suit up every night.

Dr. Ed Lacerte needs our help 💚



The former Head Athletic Trainer for the Celtics and @usabasketball was diagnosed with Leukemia, and his doctors have recommended a blood stem cell transplant.



Join the @nmdp_org's national bone marrow registry to help: https://t.co/x3jXK2X2eh pic.twitter.com/BWVCfKi8Mu — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 15, 2025

In addition to his distinguished career on Causeway Street, Lacerte also served as athletic trainer for the 1992 U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning basketball “Dream Team.”

The Celtics also revealed that Lacerte is preparing for a blood stem cell transplant once in remission.

In order to raise awareness about joining the NMDP donor registry and finding a match for Lacerte, the Celtics will wear special shooting shirts during Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons with the tagline “20 seconds could save a life” on the front and “Lacerte” on the back.

The City of Boston will light the Bill Russell Bridge and City Hall Plaza as well.

During Monday’s game and for their games on December 19 and 22m fans between the ages of 18-35 will be able to join the blood stem cell donor registry by getting their cheek swabbed behind Sections 18 and 19.

The City of Boston will also host their own bone marrow drive on December 17th with the NMDP.

Fans are able to join the Need More Donors People‘s national bone marrow registry by clicking: http://Celtics.com/20seconds.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group