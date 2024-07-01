Boston Bruins bolster roster with 2 big signings as NHL free agency opens

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins bolstered their roster in a big way on Monday just as the NHL free agency window opened, signing a pair of players who have experience taking the ice together.

Boston inked veteran centerman Elias Lindholm to a seven-year deal with an average annual value of $7.75 million, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported.

Lindholm, an 11-year veteran who has played for Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and Carolina Hurricanes, scored 15 goals and tallied 29 assists in 75 games last season for the Canucks.

Boston also signed 6-foot-6 defenseman Nikita Zadorov to a six-year deal with an average annual value of $5 million, Darren Dreger of TSN reported.

Zadorov, also an 11-year veteran, previously played for the Buffalo Sabres, Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, and most recently the Vancouver Canucks.

The Bruins mark the third team that Zadorov and Lindholm have played on together. They shared the ice last season in Vancouver and previously in Calgary.

