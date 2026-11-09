FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Boston-based nonprofit that helps active-duty service members get home to their families is getting some NFL recognition.

Miles for Military was recognized alongside service members from Marine Corps Base Quantico as part of the Washington Commanders’ Salute to Service programming this weekend. The Commanders partnered with the nonprofit to provide flights home for four junior enlisted service members from Quantico.

Boston-based nonprofit Miles for Military honored during NFL Salute to Service events

The organization also participated in the New England Patriots’ Salute to Service pregame festivities outside Gillette Stadium.

The organization was founded in Boston in 2021 and has grown significantly as it works to connect military members with their families.

Founder Maureen Byrne said the stories of service members helped by the program make the effort particularly meaningful.

“It’s the most amazing feeling. The stories are just amazing,” Byrne said outside Gillette.

The organization says the volunteer requirement is intended to make each flight part of a larger cycle of service, with military members giving back to communities before receiving assistance traveling home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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