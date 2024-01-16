Boston-based Drizly shutting down its alcohol delivery service

BOSTON — Last call is nearing for Drizly.

The Boston-based company confirmed in a post on X that it’s “slowly” shutting down its alcohol delivery service.

“All good things must come to an end,” Drizly wrote in a statement. “Orders are still open until the end of March. We’ll be sure to let you know when it’s last call.”

Drizly was founded in a Boston College dorm room more than a decade ago when one friend texted another: “Why can’t you get alcohol delivered?”

Uber acquired Drizly in October 2021 for about $1.1 billion. At the time Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said, “Uber Eats and Drizly are truly the perfect pairing.”

Drizly recommended that customers order beverages on the Uber Eats app when business ultimately shuts down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

