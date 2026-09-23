Boston 25’s Gene Lavanchy to be honored with 2026 Broadcaster of the Year Award

DEDHAM, Mass. — Longtime Boston 25 anchor Gene Lavanchy will receive the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association’s prestigious Broadcaster of the Year Award at the organization’s annual Sound Bites conference this November.

The award will be presented on Nov. 19 at the Renaissance Framingham Hotel and Conference Center in Framingham.

A Massachusetts native, Lavanchy has spent more than 37 years on New England television and has become one of the region’s most recognizable and trusted broadcasters.

Lavanchy began his Boston television career in 1989 as studio host for Boston Bruins broadcasts on TV38. He later joined WHDH-TV in 1992 as a weekend sports anchor before advancing to sports director and lead sports anchor. During his 11 years at the station, he also hosted the longtime Sunday night sports program Sports Xtra.

His sports reporting earned multiple Emmy and Associated Press awards, as well as recognition as Massachusetts Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

In 2003, Lavanchy joined Boston 25 and helped launch Boston 25 Morning News, which built its reputation around the station’s “all local, all morning long” approach to news, traffic, and weather.

Beyond the anchor desk, Lavanchy has become well known for Boston 25’s popular Zip Trips series. Over the past 23 seasons, he has traveled to more than 300 Massachusetts communities, highlighting local businesses, organizations, and residents while broadcasting live across the state.

“Gene represents everything that makes a great broadcaster,” said Boston 25 Vice President and General Manager Todd Brown. “For years he has been a trusted and familiar presence in our community, bringing professionalism, passion, and a genuine commitment to the viewers we serve.”

Brown added that Lavanchy’s work has helped celebrate local communities while guiding viewers through some of the region’s most significant moments.

Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Executive Director Jordan Walton praised Lavanchy’s connection with audiences throughout New England.

“Gene Lavanchy epitomizes localism in broadcast television,” Walton said. “From his work in the sports world to more than 20 years as a news anchor at Boston 25, Gene has developed an incredible connection with his viewers, and we look forward to honoring him at Sound Bites 2026.”

Lavanchy will become the 13th recipient of the MBA’s Broadcaster of the Year Award.

Sound Bites serves as the association’s annual conference, bringing together broadcasters from across Massachusetts for professional development seminars, networking opportunities, industry discussions, and the Sound Bites Awards, which recognize excellence in radio and television broadcasting throughout the state.

Tickets are available through Nov. 12.

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