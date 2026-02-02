Boston 25’s Bretton Woods Lift Ticket Giveaway Contest

Make this your best winter ever at Bretton Woods!

Enter today for your chance to win a family four-pack of lift tickets!

Upload your favorite photo of you or your family enjoying the slopes now through February 15th to be eligible, and the Grand Prize Winner will be contacted on February 16.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/2/26–2/15/26. Open to legal MA and NH residents; 18+. To enter, upload a photo to the contest page at Boston25.com/contests (std. data rates apply). Limit: 1 entry/person. For prize information, restrictions, and official rules: Boston25.com/contests. Sponsor: WFXT (Boston), LLC, 25 Fox Drive, Dedham, MA 02026.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group