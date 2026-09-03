Boston 25’s Bob Ward, Cayle Thompson discuss Lindsay Clancy trial after Tuey-Rodriguez instructions

After a fifth day of jury deliberations in the Lindsay Clancy trial, the jury remains deadlocked, prompting the judge to issue Tuey-Rodriguez instructions.

The jury will return tomorrow to continue deliberations, but the possibility of a hung jury looms over the trial.

Clancy, a 36-year-old former labor and delivery nurse, doesn’t deny strangling her three children in their home in 2023. But her attorney argues that postpartum psychosis led to her actions, while prosecutors say she knew what she was doing.

Boston 25’s Bob Ward and Cayle Thompson debrief after the pivotal fifth day and what the future holds if a mistrial is called.

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